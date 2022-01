Islam Times - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly suffered a stroke recently at his compound in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

Ashraf Ghani had experienced a stroke, local Afghan media including Herat Online telegram channel said citing an informed source in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.The BBC also confirmed the news, quoting an informed source in Abu Dhabi saying that Mohammad Ashraf Ghani suffered a stroke a few hours ago at his compound.According to reports, Ashraf Ghani has been admitted to Sheikh Zahid Hospital after the stroke struck and is treated in the ICU.