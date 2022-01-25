Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets

Islam Times - Each new day reveals more about the UAE’s ambitions in Yemen, requiring the Sanaa leadership to respond with the sort of attacks carried out against Abu Dhabi and Dubai. According to the latest information coming from the ground, the objective of the UAE-backed militias was not only to establish a presence in Shabwa, but to use it as a springboard to penetrate southern Marib. The aim is to lift the siege on the last remaining areas of the governorate that are occupied.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, the Yemeni army and the popular committees regained the initiative and altered their tactics in line with recent changes adopted by the Saudi-Emirati alliance.

Meanwhile, the Sana’a leadership is preparing for all scenarios, realizing that the Americans who are returning to the region will not refrain from using all means, including psychological dimensions, to implement the agenda they previously failed to advance. But according to assurances from Ansarullah, they won’t succeed in implementing it.

This is what the scene in Yemen looks like at the moment: The aggression exhausted all its options when it went to the limit, which involves “butchering” Yemeni civilians, to compensate for its inability to stop the strikes on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

But scenes of the martyred children that the world saw became a burden on the aggressors, who rushed to shift blame to one another. On the other hand, the source of the UAE's strength, which appeared during the attack of the "Giant Brigades" in Shabwa, is its weak point. The attack was carried out with massive fire cover from “Israeli” drones, especially since the region where the battles unfolded are broad areas of flat land.

The Ansarullah movement is currently working to ascertain whether “Israeli” crews or Emirati crews trained by “Israel” directly operated these drones. If the first case scenario turns out to be true Ansarullah is determined to target “Israel” directly, which is causing panic in Tel Aviv, because the “Israelis” know that whoever struck Abu Dhabi can hit Eilat.

But in either case, the “Israeli” involvement in the war, especially in command and control operations such as communications, and jamming poses a threat to the Emirates itself, whose long-cherished security that represents the pillar of its prosperity has become a hostage to the tampering of “Israeli” projects – which Abu Dhabi had sought to mitigate by sending delegates to Tehran and other concerned parties before the events in Shabwa.

Meanwhile, the pretext for the attack in Shabwa is that the directorates seized by the "Giants" belong to southern Yemen and not to the north. This is based on what the Emiratis say is a tacit agreement with Sana'a – Abu Dhabi will leave the war in exchange for Ansarullah not approaching the south.

However, the course of the Emirati actions, on the ground and politically, shows that the Emirati goal is Marib and nothing else. The fighters loyal to Abu Dhabi, who withdrew from Hodeidah weeks ago, are the same ones who fought in Shabwa. On the political front, among the objectives of the rapprochement processes launched by Abu Dhabi a few months ago (involving efforts to reestablish ties with Turkey) was to prepare for this particular battle.

It was clear that Saudi Arabia had reached a dead end in Yemen and was unable to make any difference on its own. Therefore, a global alliance was established: the Americans are the decisionmakers, leading from the shadows, there is an active “Israeli” role, and the UAE spearheading it, backed by Saudi Arabia.

Hence, despite the recent massacres, Washington hastened to recruit the world to serve the aggression and protect Abu Dhabi. This is evidence of a critical weakness in the structure of the Emirati state, which isn’t capable of withstanding successive strikes by Ansarullah, especially since the Yemeni strikes against Abu Dhabi and Dubai were more extensive than what was previously announced and included ballistic missiles and drones. The UAE’s presidential adviser, Anwar Gargash admitted as much.

The UAE, which has been thrown into a position it cannot cope with, tried to compensate by announcing the cessation of the "Giants’" attack in Shabwa, but the Ansarullah movement had absorbed the attack and established its defensive positions. It also assessed what happened and changed some tactics so as to avoid a repeat of the situation. Soon, it will return to the offensive, with a determination to complete its journey to the city of Marib, no matter the cost.

As for taking the war into the Emirates, the next blow is only a matter of time – because nothing can protect this country from such strikes that Ansarullah sees as an easy matter. Neither Abu Dhabi nor Tel Aviv, nor Washington possess the cure for this matter, as the latter is confused on how to confront it in Iraq – knowing that the drones come from over the sea and cannot be downed before they reach their Emirati targets. The most sensitive targets are spread out across the beaches, such as Burj Khalifa. This terrifies the rulers in the UAE, as it terrified the rulers of Saudi Arabia before them, despite the fact that the possibility of intercepting incoming projectiles in the Kingdom is far greater, especially in areas far from the shores.

Hence, the war has become a war of drones, where Tel Aviv and Washington excel only in the ability of their drones to launch missiles, that is, to throw them into battles similar to what happened in Shabwa. Meanwhile, the technology of drones loaded with explosives and capable of flying long distances is available to everyone.

Therefore, danger looms over the UAE, as the price of handing over state security to “Israel” will be very high, while the latter seeks to seize the security of all Gulf countries through the Emirati gate, as an alternative or partner to the Americans. This will lead to the destabilization of those countries not only through external threats, but also by provoking their people, who cannot be separated from their surroundings by superior decisions. Despite the foregoing, it is expected that arms deal between Gulf capitals and Tel Aviv will intensify, especially in the field of missile interceptors.

The UAE brought it upon itself. Ansarullah was not in the process of bringing it back into the battle it left for many reasons, including tribal factors such as the internal fabric of Yemen, especially in Marib, as well as political and military factors related to the neutralization of Riyadh’s allies.

Despite the American mobilization to support the aggression, which the Emirati ambassador in Washington, Yousef Al-Otaiba, worked on in the White House and Congress and that resulted from a call made by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed, the mobility of the Americans is restricted; the escalation completely contradicts declarations by the Joe Biden administration about its supposed desire to stop the war and end offensive weapons deliveries to the coalition, especially after it was proven that the Ansarullah movement’s weapons are mostly manufactured locally. A confidential report by the UN Security Council, which was seen by the Los Angeles Times confirmed that the movement manufactures most of its missiles using local materials and other components that it obtains from abroad through a complex network of brokers in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The movement also makes its own decision. Therefore, the only solution is to end the aggression and not rely on negotiations which only complicate matters.

Accordingly, in order to achieve this goal, Washington will need to negotiate with the Yemenis and no one else.

Today, it’s also evident that the Emiratis aren’t alone in this battle. The Americans are standing with them. There was also an “Israeli” role, which is still being examined by Ansarullah. When the nature of that role is confirmed, Ansarullah will determine the appropriate response. According to the information coming out Sana’a, “Israel” will not be spared.