0
Tuesday 25 January 2022 - 20:52

Senior US Official Quits From Iran Negotiation Team

Story Code : 975597
Senior US Official Quits From Iran Negotiation Team
On Monday, the US State Department acknowledged that Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Richard Nephew left his role on the Iran negotiations team, but will continue to work at the department.

Nephew, who is said to promote a tougher stance on Iran, reportedly left the team alongside two other officials over differences in negotiation style, those familiar with the situation disclosed to the Wall Street Journal [WSJ].

The State Department said only Nephew and one other member of the division departed, and cited “normal personnel reasons” for the changes, WSJ reported.

Washington’s negotiation team was torn over a number of key concerns - including when to stop Iran from prolonging negotiations in an attempt to stall for time, as well as how to best enforce sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The news of these recent shifts in the US lineup arrives at a crucial point for the negotiations commencing in Vienna.

Last week, world powers at the negotiating table anticipated that mere weeks remain in the timeline to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
25 January 2022
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
25 January 2022
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
24 January 2022
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
24 January 2022
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
24 January 2022
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
23 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
23 January 2022
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia's Putin Deserves Respect
23 January 2022
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
22 January 2022
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022