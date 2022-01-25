Senior US Official Quits From Iran Negotiation Team

Islam Times - A top official on the United States team for Iran negotiations reportedly departed from his position due to “differences” in style over whether the group should be tougher on Tehran.

On Monday, the US State Department acknowledged that Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Richard Nephew left his role on the Iran negotiations team, but will continue to work at the department.Nephew, who is said to promote a tougher stance on Iran, reportedly left the team alongside two other officials over differences in negotiation style, those familiar with the situation disclosed to the Wall Street Journal [WSJ].The State Department said only Nephew and one other member of the division departed, and cited “normal personnel reasons” for the changes, WSJ reported.Washington’s negotiation team was torn over a number of key concerns - including when to stop Iran from prolonging negotiations in an attempt to stall for time, as well as how to best enforce sanctions on the Islamic Republic.The news of these recent shifts in the US lineup arrives at a crucial point for the negotiations commencing in Vienna.Last week, world powers at the negotiating table anticipated that mere weeks remain in the timeline to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.