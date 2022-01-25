US Retail Crime Surges in Past 5 Years

Islam Times - Retail crime has been soaring across the United States for the past five years, "with organized criminal rings targeting stores everywhere," the New York Post has reported.

The National Retail Federation was cited by the news outlet as saying that store losses rose from 453,940 US dollars per 1 billion dollars in sales in 2015 to 719,458 dollars in 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.The largest increase over that period occurred in 2019, when total losses from shoplifting increased to 61 billion dollars, up from 50 billion dollars in the previous year, said the report.The COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and early 2021 "moderated losses," largely because stores were closed or had curtailed operating hours, said the report, mentioning that "now that retailing has resumed, crime has spiked again."