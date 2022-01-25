0
Tuesday 25 January 2022 - 22:03

Rockets Target Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Guesthouse

Story Code : 975609
Rockets Target Iraqi Parliament Speaker
Two people were injured after three rockets were fired, which may have been targeting the guesthouse of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in the city of al-Karmah northeast of Fallujah, the city’s mayor told Iraqi local media. 

Mayor Ahmad Mukhlib said the first of the three rockets fell on 20 Meter St., another hit the garage of the municipality directorate and the third fell the area of Rashad.

The third missile was near the courtyard of Halbousi’s guesthouse.

A five-year-old boy was among the two injured in the attack and both people have been taken to a hospital.
