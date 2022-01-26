0
Wednesday 26 January 2022 - 11:12

Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

Story Code : 975684
He made the comments to the State Duma or lower house of parliament.

Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's stance that it would take unspecified "appropriate measures" if it did not receive a constructive answer from the United States and NATO on security guarantees it is demanding.

“Moscow will take appropriate measures to respond to the West’s negligence of Russian demands regarding security guarantees,” Lavrov said

Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing this week to its proposals for guarantees.

Lavorv stated, “Moscow will not allow an infinite delay in discussions about security guarantees’ proposal”.

The Russian FM further said that “Washington is pushing Kiev to direct provocations against Russia,” asserting that the US “is trying to punish Russia and China, and the US apparatuses are provoking the two countries”.

He concluded by saying, “Washington and its European allies are doubling their efforts to contain Russia”.
