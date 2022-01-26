0
Wednesday 26 January 2022 - 11:14

‘Israel’ Sows Discord, Poses Threat to Regional Security, Stability: Iran’s Baqeri

Story Code : 975685
‘Israel’ Sows Discord, Poses Threat to Regional Security, Stability: Iran’s Baqeri
Baqeri made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who arrived in Tehran at the head of a delegation. Hasanov is scheduled to hold talks with Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Baqeri expressed hope that the visit by the Azerbaijani defense minister would present an opportunity for both sides to strengthen defense, technical and military cooperation.

He stressed the importance of more consultations between the Iranian and Azerbaijani officials to prevent misunderstandings, adding, “Our principled stance is to solve issues in the region by regional countries without any foreign interference.”

Baqeri said the territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and that Iran is sensitive about Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The top commander said the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories in a war with neighboring Armenia following some three decades pleased Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the people of Iran.

Baqeri further reiterated the Islamic Republic’s policy on the expansion of relations with neighbors, saying Iran and Azerbaijan have many commonalities in history, religion, language, among other things, and Iranians feel close to the fellow Muslim nation in Azerbaijan.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to participate in the projects to reconstruct the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war in 2020 in which Azeri troops drove Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had long controlled in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Although the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire, clashes on the border have persisted at irregular intervals, occasionally causing fatalities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baqeri warned that the terrorists in Syria and Iraq have been defeated but not eliminated, saying, “These terrorists are trying to boost their presence in the region, including in Afghanistan, the Caucasus and the Central Asia.”

The top Iranian commander urged regional countries to strengthen their cooperation to counter terrorism.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
25 January 2022
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
25 January 2022
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
24 January 2022
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
24 January 2022
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
24 January 2022
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
23 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022