0
Wednesday 26 January 2022 - 12:22

Australians Protest for Indigenous Rights on 'Invasion Day'

Story Code : 975689
Australians Protest for Indigenous Rights on
The Jan. 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

But for many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is "Invasion Day."

Many protesters at rallies across cities dressed in black to mourn the day, with some carrying the Aboriginal flag and "change the date" signs. Some protests were organized online amidst concerns of surging COVID-19 cases.

A monument depicting Captain James Cook, who arrived in the Pacific 252 years ago triggering British colonization of the region, was doused in red paint overnight in Melbourne.

Speaking at the national flag-raising and citizenship ceremony in Australia's capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison honored the traditional custodians of the country.

"We recognize Indigenous peoples right across our land from the Torres Strait Islander people in the north, to the people in Tasmania, to the people across the Nullarbor in Perth and the Larrakia people in the Top End," Morrison said.

"Like the country itself, Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are diverse, they're unique and they connect us through time."

While the Australian Day remains contentious, this week's poll by the market research company Roy Morgan showed nearly two-thirds of Australians say that Jan. 26 should be considered "Australia Day". The rest say it should be "Invasion Day."

Australia's 700,000 or so Indigenous people track near the bottom of its 25 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator. Living often in remote communities, they also have been at greater risk from COVID.

Most of the 200 or so Aboriginal communities spread across Western Australia are closed to tourists and travelers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
25 January 2022
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
25 January 2022
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
24 January 2022
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
24 January 2022
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
24 January 2022
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
23 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022