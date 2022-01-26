Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria

Islam Times - Fears are growing for hundreds of children trapped inside a prison in Syria that has been seized by ISIS terrorists.

About 850 children are caught in the crossfire as the US-backed Kurdish militias try to storm the prison in Hasaka metropolis after it was seized by ISIS terrorists Thursday.“Every day counts. It’s very arduous to even think about what atrocities these children are witnessing,” Juliette Touma, UNICEF’s Middle East and North Africa regional advocacy and communications head, informed Reuters.Dozens of ISIS terrorists managed to escape during the attack, which has seen a car bomb detonated and vehicles used to ram through the prison walls.Other prisoners have taken over part of the facility and some are still holed up in nearby buildings.The UN's children's agency said fighting must end immediately so the children, some of which are as young as 12, can leave safely.