Wednesday 26 January 2022 - 22:01

Bahraini Regime Releases Political Detainees as Part of Alternative Punishments

Bahraini human rights activist Ebtisam al-Saegh announced that “the Bahraini authorities released seven political detainees as part of the alternative punishment [policy], most of whom have served more than three quarters of the time of their sentences; but unfortunately held one of them for not paying a fine.”

Al-Saegh listed the names of the released detainees as the following:

Mohammad Abdul Shahid who spent 7 years out of his 8-year sentence
Abdul Wahed al-Ghanemi who spent 6 years out of his 8 and a half-year sentence
Nader Fateel whose remaining period of sentence is 1 year and 7 months
Hassan Abdul Shahid who spent 7 years out of a 10-year sentence
Ali Saeed Abdul Karim al-Rayyes
Jassem Abdullah who spent 9 years out of a 15-year sentence
