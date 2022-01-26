Bahraini Regime Releases Political Detainees as Part of Alternative Punishments

Islam Times - The Bahraini regime released several political detainees after they have spent more than three quarters of the time of their sentences in exchange for alternative punishment they will be through.

Bahraini human rights activist Ebtisam al-Saegh announced that “the Bahraini authorities released seven political detainees as part of the alternative punishment [policy], most of whom have served more than three quarters of the time of their sentences; but unfortunately held one of them for not paying a fine.”Al-Saegh listed the names of the released detainees as the following: