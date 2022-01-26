US Actively Supporting Militants in Syria, Russia Says

Islam Times - The US diplomacy uses the taxpayer money to effectively support militants in Syria and present them as an alternative to the government in Damascus , the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said.

"Pretending to care about the Syrians, held against their will by the (former Nusra Front) terrorists in Idlib as a human shield, the US diplomacy uses the taxpayer money to effectively support the militants," the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a commentary on the US mission’s report on Wednesday, TASS reported."At the same time, the US spares no efforts to rebrand the Idlib cutthroats and present them as an alternative to the government in Damascus. By reinforcing the (terrorists’) positions, Washington shoots itself in the foot, while stating its commitment to the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."The mission noted that the US occupied not only a part of Syria near At-Tanf but the entire Syrian northeast — an oil-rich and fertile region."By presenting itself as a ‘key donor,’ the US must consistent in its position and leave the illegally occupied territories, return the fertile lands across Euphrates River to Damascus and stop robbing the country by exporting the oil, extracted in Syria’s northeast, with truck convoys every month," the commentary says.The statement called on the US to fulfill its obligations regarding the operation of the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism for Syria.It noted that “the UN Security Council resolution means the fulfillment of a number of obligations, primarily by the United States after Russia fulfilled its promise and agreed to extend the work of cross-border mechanism for another 6 months…but the American side has shown itself unconvincingly during the past six months…therefore the remaining six months is an excellent opportunity to rectify the situation.”Based on a report by the UN Secretary General on transparency in aid delivery operations and progress of cross-line access, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution in July of last year to extend the (Cross-Border Aid Delivery Mechanism) for Syria through one border crossing for six months, with a subsequent extension for another six months ending on July 10, 2022.According to SANA, Syria considered that the Western countries focused their efforts only on extending this mechanism that serves their agendas reiterating their indifference to the suffering of the Syrian people and their continued targeting of Syria through this mechanism and their insistence on violating Syria’s sovereignty and besieging its people.