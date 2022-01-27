0
Thursday 27 January 2022 - 09:50

Dozens of Saudi Mercenaries Killed in Yemen's Missile Attack in Ma'rib

Dozens of Saudi Mercenaries Killed in Yemen
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated late on Wednesday that Yemeni missile defense troops fired a ballistic missile towards a Saudi mercenary position at the so-called Third Military Region.

He went on to say that the missile hit the specified location with pinpoint accuracy, killing dozens of Saudi-paid militants and injuring tens of others.

The news came just hours after Saudi Arabia launched a new wave of bombings over Yemen, as the Riyadh administration and its allies continue their ruthless military campaign and siege on the impoverished Arab country.

According to Yemen's al-Masirah news network, Saudi jets carried out nine air attacks against the al-Jubah district in Ma'rib province.

There were no immediate details on potential casualties or the scope of the damage.

More than a dozen further attacks were launched by Saudi fighter jets against different places in the same Yemeni region.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the aircraft assaults targeted the districts of Wadi Obeida and Harib. There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

On 16 occasions, Saudi aircraft bombed the al-Balaq area in Yemen's oil-producing central province of Ma'rib, located 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of the capital, Sana'a, however no reports of probable casualties were immediately available.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the UAE, bogged down in the country.
Related Stories
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-Made Spy Drone over Ma’rib Province
Islam Times - The air defenses of Yemen’s army shot down a US-made spy drone in the airspace of strategic Ma’rib Province.
