0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 11:45

Maduro’s Opponents Fall Short of Enough Signatures to Trigger Recall Vote

Story Code : 976013
Maduro’s Opponents Fall Short of Enough Signatures to Trigger Recall Vote
Venezuela's National Electoral Council had given the opponents a deadline on Wednesday to gather a minimum of 4.2 million signatures to set off the recall.

The effort, however, only secured 42,421 signatures, prompting the council’s rector Tania D'Amelio to announce on Thursday that the request for the recall vote could not go ahead.

The body “declares inadmissible the request for a revocation referendum against the president," she said in a statement.

Venezuela's constitution allows officials, who have completed at least half of their term, to be removed from office by means of a plebiscite.

Maduro completed the first three years of his second term earlier this month. The country’s next presidential elections is due in 2024.

Venezuela plunged into political turmoil after the United States-sponsored opposition figure and former president of the country’s National Assembly, Juan Guaido, unilaterally declared himself “interim president” in January 2019.

Later, he launched a botched coup to oust Maduro with Washington’s greenlight and help from a group of rogue soldiers.

The current head of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, has rejected calls for dialog with the US-aligned opposition as hypocritical as long as Washington maintained pressure on Caracas, including in the form of foreign asset freezes.

“Enough with the hypocrisy of dialog! If you want talks, show respect,” Rodriguez said earlier in January.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022