US Advises Citizens Not To Travel to UAE over Yemeni Missile, Drone Operations

Islam Times - The United States advised its citizens not to travel to the United Arab Emirates over the threat of retaliatory missile and drone operations from Yemen, as Yemeni officials warn of greater counterstrikes against targets deep inside the UAE.

In a notice released on Thursday, the US State Department retained its highest level travel warning for the UAE due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Arab country, but also updated it to warn of the threat of more attacks from Yemeni forces.“Reconsider travel due to the threat of missile or drone attacks,” the notice said. “The possibility of attacks affecting US citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern.”In recent weeks, Yemen has conducted several rounds of drone and missile counterstrikes against the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as the countries ramped up their aggression against the Yemeni people.On January 17, the Yemeni armed forces launched drone operations targeting an oil facility in Abu Dhabi, warning the UAE of severe repercussions should it maintain its acts of sabotage in Yemen.A week later, the Yemeni forces launched massive missile and drone strikes against sensitive targets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Najran, Jizan, and Asir regions.