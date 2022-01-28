0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 13:10

Hacker Group Infiltrates into Israeli CCTVs

Story Code : 976022
The Moses Staff group released a video on its Telegram channel on Friday morning, showing that it has hacked into the surveillance cameras in the streets of the occupied Palestine.

In a message posted on its website, titled “We see with your eyes”, the hacker group told the Israeli officials, “We’ve been surveillance you for many years, at every moment and on each step.”

“This is just one part of our surveillance over your activities through access to CCTV cameras,” it added.

“We had said that, we will strike you while you never would have imagined,” the hackers warned the Zionist regime.

In another attack in November 2021, Moses Staff conducted a massive cyberattack against the Israeli regime, broke into the servers of major companies, and had access to comprehensive data that could be leaked.

The group said it had targeted a number of Israeli firms and acquired a vast trove of critical facilities’ maps, which include information on the location and characteristics of vital systems across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The data included airborne mapping surveys with 5-centimeter (2-inch) accuracy and three-dimensional images of Israeli military sites and important buildings.

Moses Staff stated that the information it had was of immense significance, amid international sanctions that prevent accurate access to aerial images of critical areas inside Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands.

The group later released a video showing photos and maps of the Tel Aviv regime’s vital facilities.

Moses Staff stated that the footage was a striking example of accurate images that it has taken over after infiltrating into the servers of Israeli cyber companies.
