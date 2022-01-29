0
Saturday 29 January 2022 - 10:27

UN Releases 20 Mln USD in Relief for Yemen Victims

Story Code : 976167
UN Releases 20 Mln USD in Relief for Yemen Victims
In 2015, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies,including the United Arab Emirates, in launching an onslaught against its southern neighbor with the aim of restoring a friendly regime toppled in a popular uprising. Enjoying complete arms, logistical and political backing from the United States, the coalition has maintained the brutal attacks since then.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths allocated the money from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian relief for people in Marib, al-Jawf and Hadramout, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It will also help to scale up operational capacities to support the response, including humanitarian air transport," Haq told reporters in a regular briefing. A week ago, three airstrikes in quick succession by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention facility in the northern city of Saada, Xinhua reported.

He said staff from the UN Human Rights Office in Yemen were in Saada this week collecting information following the airstrikes.

The team verifying civilian casualties said it received reports of 91 detainees killed.

"The information they have collected paints a chaotic and desperate picture after the prison in Saada was struck," Haq said.

"The Human Rights Office urges the Saudi-led coalition to ensure that its investigation is in line with international standards and is transparent, independent and impartial," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022