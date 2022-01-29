UN Releases 20 Mln USD in Relief for Yemen Victims

Islam Times - The United Nations on Friday released 20 million U.S. dollars in emergency funds for 270,000 people in Yemen, including those newly displaced by airstrikes, a UN spokesman said.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies,including the United Arab Emirates, in launching an onslaught against its southern neighbor with the aim of restoring a friendly regime toppled in a popular uprising. Enjoying complete arms, logistical and political backing from the United States, the coalition has maintained the brutal attacks since then.UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths allocated the money from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian relief for people in Marib, al-Jawf and Hadramout, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres."It will also help to scale up operational capacities to support the response, including humanitarian air transport," Haq told reporters in a regular briefing. A week ago, three airstrikes in quick succession by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention facility in the northern city of Saada, Xinhua reported.He said staff from the UN Human Rights Office in Yemen were in Saada this week collecting information following the airstrikes.The team verifying civilian casualties said it received reports of 91 detainees killed."The information they have collected paints a chaotic and desperate picture after the prison in Saada was struck," Haq said."The Human Rights Office urges the Saudi-led coalition to ensure that its investigation is in line with international standards and is transparent, independent and impartial," he said.