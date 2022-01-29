Rocket Hits Southern Baghdad, Leaving No Casualties

Islam Times - Iraqi media reported that at least one rocket hit an area in early Saturday, causing no casualties.

Local sources reported early Saturday morning that an explosion was heard in Southern Baghdad.The sound of a huge explosion was heard in the al-Dora area of Baghdad, the cause of which is unknown, Sabereen News reported.Sabereen News further reported that the sound was clearly heard in the Arab Jabour and Al-Hawash areas in the south of Baghdad.The Iraqi media reported minutes later that the al-Dora came under attack by rockets.Earlier on Friday, the Sabereen News Channel reported that the Victoria Base which hosts American troops came under attack with 6 missiles.Al-Jazeera also confirmed the report, quoting security sources, as saying that six missiles had been fired at Baghdad airport.