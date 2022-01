Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport as an act to sabotage Iraq’s stability.

"Such suspicious actions cause insecurity and unrest in Iraq and pave the way for ill-wishers and seditionists," Khatibzadeh said."These acts will impact the government's services for Iraqi citizens," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.Media outlets reported Friday morning that Baghdad airport had been targeted.The Sabereen News Channel also reported that the airport had come under attack with 6 rockets.