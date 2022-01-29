UK Preparing Scenarios of Constraining Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

Islam Times - The UK Defense Ministry has prepared new scenarios of constraining Russia, including sending more NATO troops to Eastern Europe, which will be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this week, a source announced.

"These significant interventions [new sanctions against Russia] come after the prime minister asked defence and security chiefs to consider further defensive military options in Europe during a high-level intelligence briefing on the situation last week," the source told Sputnik."In a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, top military brass set out a range of options to mitigate against growing Russian aggression in the region, including fresh deployments and bolstering of NATO's defences. The prime minister is considering those options this weekend," the source added.Relations between Moscow and London have been deteriorating over the past few weeks, with the British authorities claiming that Russia is planning to "invade Ukraine" and "install a puppet government" in Kiev. The UK even named former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate to head the pro-Russian government in Ukraine - despite him having been sanctioned by Moscow in 2018.According to the British media, the cabinet has considered cutting Russia off from the inter-bank system SWIFT and imposing restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid the escalation.Russia, for its part, has repeatedly denied allegations about any "invasion plans", adding that it does not threaten anybody and is not going to attack anyone. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that speculation about "Russian aggression" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops close to the country's territory.Meanwhile, an informed source in the circles close to the British government told TASS on Friday the British Foreign Office is going to announce the tightening of sanctions against Russia on Monday, January 31."The Foreign Office is expected announce a toughening of its sanctions regime in Parliament on Monday so the UK can target Russia’s strategic and financial interests," the source added.The source did not specify whether it would concern introduction of new sanctions or only adoption of a sanctions package that could be applied in the event of a hypothetical invasion of Ukraine."The PM discussed diplomatic tactics and sanctions options with the Foreign Secretary last week, before updating Cabinet on the situation and the Government’s next steps," the source said."The UK will also join discussions at the UNSC in New York on Monday in a bid to apply further pressure on Russia to thrash out its concerns among diplomats rather than through military means. The UK will use the meeting to expose Russia’s flawed narrative and present the facts," the source stated.On January 26, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the government of the United Kingdom is preparing to submit a new bill in the coming days to tighten anti-Russian sanctions. She pointed out the importance of introducing restrictions jointly with like-minded people in the UK, noting that they will be directed against individuals, against financial institutions and should be coordinated with allies in Europe, the United States and other countries.Meantime, the Ukrainian parliament ratified an agreement with Britain to secure more than $2 billion in funds for the construction of missile boats and the modernization of its current fleet amid tensions with neighboring Russia.The Verkhovna Rada approved the contract on Thursday, with 275 parliamentarians voting for the move – above the required threshold of 226 for a simple majority.“The agreement provides official support to Ukraine in the form of loans not exceeding £1.7 billion pounds, or the equivalent in US dollars [almost $2.3 billion] or euros,” according to a handout from the parliamentary Information Department.Speaking in parliament, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Polishchuk said that “the provisions of the framework agreement provide for the implementation of investment projects on the purchase and joint production of two minehunters, including their delivery and maintenance".He also added that the deal will allow for “the joint construction of eight missile boats and frigates, the delivery and modernization of weapons on existing ships, consulting and technical support for the construction of naval infrastructure".London and Kiev signed the treaty in November. In a statement, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his counterpart Aleksey Reznikov noted the two governments “have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation".Ukrainian and Western officials have sounded the alarm several times in recent months of an imminent offensive, pointing to Moscow’s troop movements near its border with Ukraine, where they estimate 100,000 Russian soldiers are stationed.However, the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected accusations that the country’s armed forces are planning to strike its neighbor, with its Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov calling such claims “groundless".