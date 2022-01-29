Dozens of UAE-backed Mercenaries, Daesh Terrorists Dead in Yemeni Missile Strike on Shabwah

Islam Times - Dozens of Daesh Takfiri terrorists sponsored by the United Arab Emirates have been killed when Yemeni forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees launched an counteroffensive against their position in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwah.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that Yemeni missile defense units launched a ballistic missile at a gathering of the Takfiri terrorists in the Usaylan district on Saturday morning.He added that the missile hit the designated target with great precision, leaving dozens of UAE-paid militiamen and Daesh terrorists killed and many others injured.A number of high-ranking commanders were among the slain militants. Several military vehicles belonging to the UAE mercenaries and the Daesh terrorists were destroyed in the Yemeni missile strike as well, Saree noted.The Yemeni ambassador to Iran says the UAE cannot maintain a military campaign against his country, and resorts to deception instead to mislead the world public opinion.“The Saudi-led coalition of coalition dreamed of scoring territorial gains. That is why the UAE dispatched its mercenaries from the western province of Hudaydah to Shabwah,” Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dulaimi told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.Even though the recent Yemeni retaliatory missile and drone strikes caused massive destruction in the UAE, Abu Dhabi is seeking to conceal the extent of damage and employing the policy of decision for that purpose, Dulaimi highlighted.“We are fully prepared to keep up with our retaliatory strikes against targets deep inside member states of the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE. Neither real mediations nor fair initiatives have been presented so far. The UAE suffered painful humiliation in the wake of the Yemeni attacks,” he pointed out.“Members of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression will continue to sustain stinging blows unless they withdraw their forces and allied militants from occupied territories, release all our prisoners, abolish the ongoing cruel siege and pay indemnities,” Dulaimi said.On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition carried out a new wave of airstrikes on Yemen, targeting various areas across the country.Yemeni media outlets reported that the air raids targeted several provinces more than 30 times, leaving several Yemenis martyred and injured.