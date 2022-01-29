0
Saturday 29 January 2022 - 22:19

German Parliament Approves Extending Troops Mission in Iraq

German Parliament Approves Extending Troops Mission in Iraq
At its last session, the German parliament extended the mission of the German military forces in Iraq, Forat News reported.

The Bundestag has confirmed that the German military forces will continue to participate in so-called international anti-ISIL coalition in Iraq for another nine months. 

According to the new resolution made by the German government, German troops will remain in Iraq until the end of October 2022.

Baghdad had officially announced the end of the US-led international coalition military mission in the country on December 9th, 2021.

In January 2009, members of the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel US troops from Baghdad following the assassination of Resistance commanders near Baghdad airport But the United States and its allies, in the form of an international coalition, insist on violating the resolution and remaining on Iraqi soil.
