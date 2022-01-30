0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 10:20

US Trying to Deter Iran: IRGC General

Addressing a cultural ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the Islamic Republic has gained such great power that it has forced the enemies to pursue plans for deterrence.

Pointing to the comments that the last US defense secretary under the Obama administration had made in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, the IRGC general said the American official had confessed that the US and its allies in the Persian Gulf region and outside the region were trying to develop deterrent capabilities in the face of Iran.

Highlighting the lesson of history on Iran’s victory over dozens of powers in eight years of Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s, Fadavi said that faith in God and His promises will lead to the best results.

As an instance, he added, the Yemenis are overcoming the united front of invaders involving the Persian Gulf southern states, Europeans, Americans and even Africans.

Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political backing from the United States, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies, chief among them the UAE, in a 2015-present invasion of Yemen. The war has been seeking to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall the former Riyadh-friendly government.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entirety of Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
