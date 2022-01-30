Scuffles Erupt at Yellow Vests Rally in Paris

Islam Times - Hundreds of Yellow Vests protesters joined a rally in Paris against the COVID pass adopted by the government to curb the spread of the virus, on Saturday.

As tensions and scuffles erupted at a fresh Yellow Vests rally in the French capital, police were forced to disperse the crowd, by blocking the march and using other measures, including pepper spray. The protesters were denouncing COVID restrictions and other government policies.The march started at the Bastille Square with crowds heading to the Denfert-Rochereau Square.Yellow Vests also clashed with police officers during the protest against COVID-19 restrictions including vaccination requirements and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies on Saturday.Recently, the French parliament approved a change of the former health pass, converting it into a 'vaccine pass' for those over 16 years old.The system will exclude access of unvaccinated people from leisure activities, restaurants, sports arenas, fairs and other venues.Protesters were also demonstrating for economic and fiscal justice, and against pension and unemployment reforms.