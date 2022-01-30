0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 10:22

Scuffles Erupt at Yellow Vests Rally in Paris

Story Code : 976311
Scuffles Erupt at Yellow Vests Rally in Paris
As tensions and scuffles erupted at a fresh Yellow Vests rally in the French capital, police were forced to disperse the crowd, by blocking the march and using other measures, including pepper spray. The protesters were denouncing COVID restrictions and other government policies.

The march started at the Bastille Square with crowds heading to the Denfert-Rochereau Square.

Yellow Vests also clashed with police officers during the protest against COVID-19 restrictions including vaccination requirements and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies on Saturday.

Recently, the French parliament approved a change of the former health pass, converting it into a 'vaccine pass' for those over 16 years old.

The system will exclude access of unvaccinated people from leisure activities, restaurants, sports arenas, fairs and other venues.

Protesters were also demonstrating for economic and fiscal justice, and against pension and unemployment reforms.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022