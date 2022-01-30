US Sanctions against Russia May Destabilize Global Financial System: Report

Islam Times - The economic sanctions that the US intends to impose against Russia in case of an escalation around Ukraine may threaten the stability of the global financial system, The New York Times said in an op-ed on Saturday.

According to the authors, no country ever tried to impose such vast restrictions against an economy as large as the Russian one.Experts believe that such measures will cause chaos in economies of developed countries, especially the European ones, which will destabilize the entire global financial system, TASS reported.Furthermore, the article says, such step may cause serious reciprocal measures from Russia.Earlier, the US Administration repeatedly threatened to impose extremely harsh sanctions in case of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, without specifying the exact possible steps. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal claimed that the US sanctions will cover state-owned banks, high-tech exports and national debt operations.