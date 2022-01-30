0
Sunday 30 January 2022

Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack

A security source told Baghdad Today news website on Saturday night that Akram al-Qaysi is currently being interrogated.

In a post on his Twitter account, Ahmad al-Mousavi, of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament, said Qaysi had admitted to his charge of targeting Baghdad airport “upon the orders of those who work for the benefit of the US.”

He revealed that orders have been issued by higher institutions in the country to cover up the issue since it reflects the extent of foreign interference in Iraq’s political crisis and attempts to spark sedition among the Iraqi people.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi military, six rockets struck Baghdad airport early on Friday, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi described the incident as an "attempt to defame the country," vowing a "decisive" response to the "dangerous" attack.

Also on Saturday, Iraqi security sources said they had targeted a US spy drone that was flying over Saladin Province.

The drone had tried to enter the airspace of Samarra city to spy on a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, according to the Telegram channel of the Nujaba resistance movement.

In another development, the Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jets carried out a series airstrikes on northeast Diyala Province, killing nine Daesh terrorists.

The terrorists were behind the January 21 attack on an Iraqi army outpost near the town of al-Udhaim (also known as al-Azim) that left 10 soldiers and an officer dead.

Daesh began a campaign of terror in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.
