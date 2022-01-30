US-Backed QSD Militants Kidnap Syrian Civilians in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor

Islam Times - The US occupation-backed QSD militants in the Syrian al-Jazeera region kidnapped three citizens from one family, taking them to an unknown destination.

The militants are continuing criminal practices against citizens in the villages and towns in the Syrian al-Jazeera region.The Syrian government has highlighted the need to push the US to stop sponsoring QSD separatist militants and other terrorist entities, and end plundering Syria from its natural resources and wealth.According to local sources, the QSD militants stormed the citizens’ houses in the villages of al-Sharka on the M4 international road, north of Raqqa on Friday, and kidnapped three citizens from one family taking them to an unknown destination.In the countryside of Deir Ezzor, civil sources said that the QSD militia raided the village of Suwaidan Jazeera, east of Deir Ezzor, and kidnapped a number of citizens and took them to an unknown destination.