0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 12:10

US-Backed QSD Militants Kidnap Syrian Civilians in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor

Story Code : 976325
US-Backed QSD Militants Kidnap Syrian Civilians in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor
The militants are continuing criminal practices against citizens in the villages and towns in the Syrian al-Jazeera region.

The Syrian government has highlighted the need to push the US to stop sponsoring QSD separatist militants and other terrorist entities, and end plundering Syria from its natural resources and wealth.

According to local sources, the QSD militants stormed the citizens’ houses in the villages of al-Sharka on the M4 international road, north of Raqqa on Friday, and kidnapped three citizens from one family taking them to an unknown destination.

In the countryside of Deir Ezzor, civil sources said that the QSD militia raided the village of Suwaidan Jazeera, east of Deir Ezzor, and kidnapped a number of citizens and took them to an unknown destination.
Related Stories
US Sanctions against Russia May Destabilize Global Financial System: Report
Islam Times - The economic sanctions that the US intends to impose against Russia in case of an escalation around Ukraine may threaten the stability ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022