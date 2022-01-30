0
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry

A group of Iranian manufacturers and officials in the economic and industry sectors met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday.

In a speech during the meeting the Leader pointed to the failure of the enemies of Iran and said, “The Maximum Pressure campaign has led to the US’s abject failure. These are the words of the US Department of State. Their spokesman stated that the maximum pressure campaign against Iran has led to the US’s abject failure.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the aim of “the enemies’ economic war was the collapse of Iran’s economy. Of course, the collapse of the economy would have been a prelude. By destroying Iran’s economy, they sought to set the people against the Islamic Republic and fulfill their vicious political goals.  

“Today, production is jihad. Not every endeavor is jihad. Jihad is any endeavor that is concerned with the enemy’s attacks and moves and confronting them. Today, the enemies’ hostility toward the economy of our country is obvious,” the Leader added.

“Any time our youth were trusted and asked to carry out a task, they literally shined. This was true in all fields, from creating COVID-19 vaccines to manufacturing precision missiles. In terms of COVID-19 vaccines, they produced the best vaccines. We must appreciate these talents,” the Leader said, Khamenei.ir reported.

“I do not agree with state officials and government agencies intervening in economic activities, but I agree with their guiding, supervising, and assisting such activities. This must certainly be done,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.
