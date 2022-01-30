0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 13:22

DR Congo Court Sentences 51 to Death over 2017 Murder of UN Experts

Story Code : 976329
DR Congo Court Sentences 51 to Death over 2017 Murder of UN Experts
Michael Sharp from the US and Swedish Zaida Catalan were killed in 2017 in the volatile Kasai region while on mission for the UN.

The military court on Saturday convicted the defendants, who were almost all militia members, on multiple counts including terrorism, murder, participation in an insurrectional movement and war crime through mutilation.

Of the 54 suspects on trial, 22 fugitives were tried in absentia. Two defendants, including a journalist and a police officer, were acquitted.

The two UN experts were on a UN mission to investigate a conflict between government forces and an armed group in the central Kasai region in March 2017 when they were stopped on a road and executed summarily by the armed men in a nearby field.

Catalan was then decapitated.

The bodies of the two UN experts were found on March 28, 2017, days after they went missing.

Congolese officials have blamed the incident on the Kamuina Nsapu militias, who were in conflict from 2016 to mid-2017 with the Congolese army forces in the region.

However, the DR Congo has been the scene of deadly violence for decades with armed militant groups oftentimes raiding villages and killing civilians.

DR Congo is a mineral-rich country that produces diamonds, gold, copper, cobalt, cassiterite (tin ore) and coltan, which is used in mobile phones, personal computers, automotive electronics, and cameras, as well as oil, coffee and timber.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022