0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 13:35

UK Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days

UK Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days
"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions," Truss told Sky News.

The foreign secretary claimed that "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".

The British media earlier suggested that the authorities have been contemplating cutting Russia off from the inter-bank system SWIFT and imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid the escalation in Ukraine.

Tensions between Moscow and London have been on the rise over the past few weeks, with the Foreign Office claiming that Russia is planning to "install a puppet government in Kiev". London even named former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential leader of the "pro-Russian" government - despite him having been under Russian sanctions since 2018.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations about any "invasion plans", adding that it does not threaten anybody and is not going to attack anyone. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that speculation about "Russian aggression" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops close to the country's territory.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview published in The Sunday Times on Sunday NATO’s further expansion will deal a blow to European security, first of all the security of Russia.

"The question is, whether this NATO enlargement is going to increase security, or to decrease security. Our view, that it will be a blow to the security in Europe, especially to us," the diplomat said.

"This is the choice of Ukraine to be an independent country, a sovereign country. Earlier, it claimed to be a neutral country, it was in the constitution of Ukraine, and we think that it was the best for Ukraine: to be a neutral country, to be non-aligned - whatever it is," he added.

He spoke in favor of a diplomatic solution to tensions around Ukraine that would rule out its NATO membership.

"A diplomatic solution should be negotiated and elaborated, but we need serious legal guarantees that Ukraine will not be part of NATO," Kelin stated.
