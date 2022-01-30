Report: 750 Daesh Terrorists Relocated in Syria under US Air Cover

Islam Times - Hundreds of Daesh terrorists, including a large number of ringleaders with foreign nationalities, have reportedly been transferred from Syria’s Hasakah Province to Dayr al-Zawr under the air cover provided by US-led reconnaissance plane.

The sources said a large number of Daesh ringleaders escaped in a coordinated manner from al-Sina'a prison after the terror outfit seized the jail and clashed with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed alliance of mainly Kurdish forces fighting against Damascus.

The US-led coalition reconnaissance planes carried out monitoring and guidance operations on bypass roads to secure the terrorists’ arrival at their destination, they added.

The sources also noted that the relocation process took place by using SUVs and buses.

The task of the SDF militias was to create chaos in the prison and the surrounding areas in order to divert attention from the destination of the vehicles that were carrying Daesh terrorists, according to the sources.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bassam Sabbagh attributed the attacks in Hasakah to Daesh and American occupation forces, stressing that members of the US-led coalition enrolled terrorists to spread chaos and destabilize his country.

“The United States used terrorism to target civilian installations, including schools and hospitals… US occupying forces transferred Daesh terrorists from detention centers and ‘recycled’ them, as demonstrated by recent events, attempting to provide an excuse for their presence in Syria, which only signals support for the separatist militias,” he said.

Condemning some Western countries for refusing to repatriate their mercenaries, Sabbagh called on the United States and Turkey to withdraw their troops from Syria.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Daesh terrorists had stormed al-Sina’a prison with explosives in a well-planned attack.

Then, he added, local armed militants, with the support of American forces, carried out intensive airstrikes in the area, severely impacting civilian infrastructure and killing an unknown number of Syrians.

“High-flung rhetoric from the United States is once again very different from what they do on the ground,” Polyanskiy emphasized, noting that US forces continue to ignore measures to protect civilians.

Sources told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the US forces took advantage of the chaos in Hasakah’s al-Sina'a prison (also known as Ghwayran) and transferred 750 Daesh elements, most of whom hold Arab, Belgian and Dutch nationalities, to Dayr al-Zawr.