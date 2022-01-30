0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 22:00

Iraqi Forces Eradicate ISIL Terrorist Cell Which Include Lebanese Nationals

In a statement, the ministry added that the terrorist cell included a number of Lebanese nationals who descend from then northern area of Wadi Nahle, mentioning their names: Omar Sayf, Bakr Sayf, Anas Sayf and Mahmoud Al-Sayyed.
 
The statement indicated that the intelligence reports of the military forces provided the warplanes with the needed coordinates to strike ISIL post in response to the militant attack on one of the Iraqi military barracks on January 21.
 
According to the statement, the Iraqi military operations against the remnants of ISIL terrorists will remain ongoing.
