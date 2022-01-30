0
Sunday 30 January 2022 - 22:02

Zionist President Arrives in UAE for First Visit after Normalization Deal

Zionist President Arrives in UAE for First Visit after Normalization Deal
“This morning I am embarking on a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates,” Herzog said before taking off, according to a press release issued by his office.
 
The two-day trip marks the first time for an Israeli president to pay an official visit to the Gulf country, during which Herzog will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the latter’s personal invitation.
 
‘Israel’ and the UAE signed an U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords Normalization Deal in August 2020, following which Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December 2021.
