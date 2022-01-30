Zionist President Arrives in UAE for First Visit after Normalization Deal

Islam Times - Israeli president Isaac Herzog arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday for a first visit since the normalization deal between the two sides.

The two-day trip marks the first time for an Israeli president to pay an official visit to the Gulf country, during which Herzog will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the latter’s personal invitation.

‘Israel’ and the UAE signed an U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords Normalization Deal in August 2020, following which Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December 2021.

“This morning I am embarking on a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates,” Herzog said before taking off, according to a press release issued by his office.