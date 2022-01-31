Explosions Heard in UAE amid Reports of Yemen Retaliatory Attack

Islam Times - Several huge explosions were heard across the United Arab Emirate skies shortly after Yemen's armed forces said they were about to announce a large-scale counteroffensive against the UAE's economic arteries.

A number of Arabic-language media outlets reported the explosions early on Monday.

Earlier, Yemen's al-Masirah television network cited Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree as saying that the "forces are to announce a large-scale military operation in the Emirati depth in the coming hours."

Confirming Saree's remarks, the alkhabaralyemeni.net news website said that the planned "unprecedented and destructive" counterblow was to target as many as 50 "sensitive spots" across the UAE.

The website, which was citing the "Military Information" department of Yemen's National Salvation Government in the capital Sana'a, reported that the retaliatory operation was to use as many as 300 drones, 50 ballistic missiles, and 46 cruise missiles.

The aircraft and the projectiles, it added, were to crush "the UAE's vital economic arteries."

Recently, the armed forces in Yemen have targeted some parts of Saudi Arabia and the UAE with their missiles in retaliation for the two countries' aggression against their country.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis. The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine. The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.