0
Monday 31 January 2022 - 13:44

US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia

Story Code : 976495
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's Democratic chairman, said that in the event of such an alleged offensive, the lawmakers would want Russia to face “the mother of all sanctions.”

“[President Vladimir] Putin will not stop if he believes the West will not respond,” Menendez said.

The sanctions include actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy and increased lethal aid to Ukraine’s military, the Associated Press reported, citing the American senator.

Earlier this month, Ukraine received a second consignment of lethal weapons from the United States as part of military aid totaling $200 million that Washington had approved in December.

The US and its allies have cited a troop buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine to allege that Moscow sought to invade the ex-Soviet republic.

Moscow has roundly rejected the allegations, saying the troop deployment was a response to the Western military alliance of NATO's eastward expansion. Moscow also asserts that it is free to move its forces about inside its own territory.

Menendez also raised the prospect of imposing some punishments preemptively, saying, “There are some sanctions that really could take place upfront."

Also on Sunday, the US's Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the ABC network’s “This Week” that her country was also about to turn the screws on Russia at the UN Security Council too.

The Security Council would press Russia hard in a Monday session to discuss its massing of troops near Ukraine, AP said, citing the envoy.

The agency, however, noted that "any formal action by the Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia's veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China."
Related Stories
Report: CIA Secretly Training Ukrainian Forces to “Push Back Against Russians”
Islam Times - The CIA is overseeing an undercover training program in the United States for Ukrainian forces, in an effort to “enhance” their “ability ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022