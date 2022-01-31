0
Monday 31 January 2022 - 13:45

US to Sanction Russia over Ukraine to Impact Global Economies: NYT

Story Code : 976496
US to Sanction Russia over Ukraine to Impact Global Economies: NYT
The “swift and severe” response that the US officials have warned in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could roil major economies, particularly those in Europe, and even threaten the stability of the global financial system,” The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

The concerns come amid relentless threats by Washington to unleash searing economic measures against Moscow, “including sanctions on its largest banks and financial institutions, in ways that would inevitably affect daily life in Russia” the newspaper report noted.

“Some analysts also warn of a potential escalatory spiral. Russia might retaliate against an economic gut punch by cutting off natural gas shipments to Europe or by mounting cyber-attacks against American and European infrastructure,” it further underlined.

“Moscow could conduct new cyberattacks against the United States and American financial giants,” the daily added, citing former State Department official Samuel Charap, who is now an analyst with a major US government contractor and think tank, the RAND Corporation.

“We go after their big banks,” Charap said, “they would likely go after ours.”

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin last weekend warning of Russian “cyber retaliation.”

Many experts, however, believe that the boldest sanctions against Russia’s financial industry, if enacted, could take a meaningful toll.

In a sign of growing seriousness, the daily adds, “officials from the National Security Council have been talking with executives from some of Wall Street’s largest banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, about the stability of the global financial system in the wake of potential sanctions.”

The European Central Bank also warned bank lenders to Russia about risks if the United States imposes sanctions and has asked about the volumes of their loans.

For now, according to the report, American officials are not considering any immediate sanctions on the foundation of Russia’s economy: oil and gas exports.

European nations rely on natural gas from Russia, and several US allies, notably Germany, prefer that Washington refrain from disrupting the Russian energy industry.

From Cuba to North Korea to Iran, the daily noted, US sanctions have “a mixed record at best of forcing a change in behavior,” emphasizing that while the Joe Biden administration and its European allies are attempting to deter Putin with tough talk, “some experts question whether they would follow through on the most drastic economic measures” if Russian troops invaded Ukraine as US fears.
Related Stories
NYT: India Bought Pegasus Spyware from “Israel” in Deal Concerning Palestinians
Islam Times - The Indian government used taxpayer money to buy the military-grade spyware program Pegasus from the “Israeli” entity’s NSO Group,...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022