Assailant Killed by IRGC Security Guards in SE Iran

Islam Times -

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement that the incident took place on Monday morning.The armed assailant wanted to attack the information headquarters of the intelligence and IRGC department of Saravan, but encountered timely reaction from the guards, it noted.According to the statement, the armed attacker was killed and a citizen was injured in the incident.The IRGC said more details will be made public soon.Saravan is some 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.