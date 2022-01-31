0
Monday 31 January 2022 - 21:10

Kremlin Calls on US to Stop Escalating Tensions around Ukraine

Story Code : 976569
Kremlin Calls on US to Stop Escalating Tensions around Ukraine
He was asked to comment on publications in the American media about the White House's alleged dissatisfaction with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the threat of a Russian "invasion”, RIA Novosti reported.

The press secretary of the Russian president noted that the American media in recent months have been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately false and provocative information about what is happening in Ukraine and around it. He also noted that the hysteria unleashed by Washington leads to hysteria in Ukraine.

"This is the reverse side, a very pernicious, very harmful side of the campaign that is now being carried out by Washington, and we consistently criticize this line and call on Washington and Washington's allies on the European continent to abandon this line, to take a constructive, calm, balanced position," Peskov told reporters.

He was also asked whether Russian politicians and the media should be so actively covering this topic.

“We have no right to tell the media how much and what they need to cover. But you and I have the right to recommend that people read this information as little as possible,” Peskov replied.

The hysteria unleashed by Washington leads to hysteria in Ukraine, where people "almost collect bags from the front," said Dmitry Peskov.

"The fact that the hysteria unleashed by Washington really leads to hysteria in Ukraine, where people are almost already collecting front-line bags, is also obvious. This is a fact. This is true," Peskov told reporters.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022