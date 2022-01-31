Kremlin Calls on US to Stop Escalating Tensions around Ukraine

Islam Times - Moscow calls on Washington to stop escalating tensions around Ukraine, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He was asked to comment on publications in the American media about the White House's alleged dissatisfaction with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the threat of a Russian "invasion”, RIA Novosti reported.The press secretary of the Russian president noted that the American media in recent months have been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately false and provocative information about what is happening in Ukraine and around it. He also noted that the hysteria unleashed by Washington leads to hysteria in Ukraine."This is the reverse side, a very pernicious, very harmful side of the campaign that is now being carried out by Washington, and we consistently criticize this line and call on Washington and Washington's allies on the European continent to abandon this line, to take a constructive, calm, balanced position," Peskov told reporters.He was also asked whether Russian politicians and the media should be so actively covering this topic.“We have no right to tell the media how much and what they need to cover. But you and I have the right to recommend that people read this information as little as possible,” Peskov replied.The hysteria unleashed by Washington leads to hysteria in Ukraine, where people "almost collect bags from the front," said Dmitry Peskov."The fact that the hysteria unleashed by Washington really leads to hysteria in Ukraine, where people are almost already collecting front-line bags, is also obvious. This is a fact. This is true," Peskov told reporters.