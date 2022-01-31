0
Monday 31 January 2022 - 23:04

Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum on Eve of 43rd Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Story Code : 976582
Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum on Eve of 43rd Islamic Revolution Anniversary
At the mausoleum downtown Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei uttered prayer and recited Quran to commemorate the late Imam.

Also, the Supreme Leader paid homage to the Islamic Revolution and war-time martyrs and defenders of the holy shrines.

Annually, Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) which starts on February 1 is celebrated across Iran.

The day remembers the return of the late Imam Khomeini – the Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic – to Iran after  15 years of exile.

His return led to the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Halt UN Probe into Israeli Crimes during War on Gaza
29 January 2022
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
Bin Salman Called Netanyahu to Renew Saudi License for Pegasus Spyware
29 January 2022
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
China’s Ambassador to US Warns of Military Conflict over Taiwan
29 January 2022
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
28 January 2022