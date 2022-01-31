Yemeni Attack on UAE during Israeli President Visit Says Normalization Deal Cannot Protect Emirates: Zionist Circles

Islam Times - The Zionist circles followed up carefully the Yemeni ballistic and drone attack on UAE during the visit of the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, considering that it sends a clear message to the two sides.

The message says that normalization deal between UAE and ‘Israel’ (brokered by the United States in 2020) cannot protect Emirates, according to the Zionist media.The Israeli circles also considered that the timing of Herzog visit to UAE was inadequate, describing the Yemeni attack as embarrassing for the Zionist entity and Emirates.On the other hand, the Israeli media tried to show that Herzog visit to UAE was continued despite the Yemeni attack in an attempt to underestimate the offensive.The capital of the United Arab Emirates came under attack by Yemen’s revolutionaries in retaliation for Abu Dhabi’s ongoing aggression on the Arab impoverished country.Media outlets reported that several explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi early on Monday.Yemeni Armed Forces announced later on Monday that several sensitive targets were hit by local-made ballistic missiles (Zoulfikar), adding that drones (Sammad) hit other targets in Dibai. Monday’s attack comes hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched his first visit to the UAE, where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.