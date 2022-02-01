0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 05:16

Senior Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani Passes Away

Story Code : 976615
Senior Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani Passes Away
Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani who was the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence died from cardiac arrest on 1 February 2022, at the age of 103. 

Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani was born in 1919 in Golpayegan.

He studied in seminaries of Qom under Grand Ayatollah Borujerdi. Also, he resided and taught in the Seminary of Qom. Ayatollah Safi was a supporter of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani's scientific efforts and practical endeavors left a valuable legacy and capital for the Islamic world.
