Tuesday 1 February 2022

NGO Warns of Soaring Pneumonia Cases in Afghanistan among Children

NGO Warns of Soaring Pneumonia Cases in Afghanistan among Children
"Child pneumonia is surging in the middle of a hunger crisis that is ravaging young immune systems," Save the Children said in a statement. "The collapse of the health system, driven largely by frozen financial assets and withdrawn aid, comes at a deadly cost for Afghan children."

A hospital doctor told the non-profit that he had never seen so many cases of infant pneumonia and severe malnutrition in his whole career. Last December, 135 children died in or on their way to the hospital, according to the medical professional.

"Afghanistan’s economic freefall threatens to leave more than 95% of the population living in poverty," the statement said, adding that cost is the "biggest single barrier" to healthcare.

“Clinics across the country have been forced to close as wages for health workers have dried up,” it said, adding: “Crumbling health services is one of the direct impacts of global assets freezes and suspended development aid, both of which are choking the healthcare system."

The humanitarian organization pleaded with the world community to release Afghanistan’s vital funding. Afghanistan's access to international funds was cut off following the Taliban's takeover.
