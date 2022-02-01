Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE

Islam Times - Saudi-led coalition warplanes have carried out heavy bombing raids on various neighborhoods in the capital Sana’a and other provinces across Yemen as part of its recent escalation of the war on the impoverished nation.

They launched five raids on al-Hasabah area, two raids on al-Thawrah district and a raid on Bani-Hushaish district in Sana’a in the early hours of Tuesday, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported.According to the network, the warplanes also launched eight raids on Jabal-Habashi district and three raids on Saber Al-Mawadem district in the southwestern province of Ta'izz.In Ma'rib, warplanes launched eight raids on al-Jobah district, three raids on Raqwan district and two raids on Majz district.Al-Masirah said four raids were launched on al-Moton and al-Maslob districts, a raid on KhubWalShaaf district and two raids on al-Ajasher in al-Jawf province.The airstrikes came hours after Yemen carried out a military operation against strategically important targets deep inside the UAE in retaliation for the Persian Gulf country’s increased involvement in the Saudi-led war and all-out siege on the country.The spokesman for Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said sensitive facilities in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi were targeted with ballistic missiles. Yemeni forces also hit important targets in Dubai with drones.The operation came as Isaac Herzog visited Abu Dhabi in the first visit by an Israeli president to the UAE.Ahead of the visit, Herzog had pledged to support the UAE in its military campaign against Yemen.Warning to UAEMahdi al-Mashat, who heads Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned the UAE Monday against continuing its aggression against the Yemeni people, saying persisting in military action, blockade and efforts to occupy Yemeni territories will endanger the UAE’s economy and investment in the country.Mashat said the recent missile and drone attacks deep inside the tiny Persian Gulf country demonstrated the Yemeni army’s resolve in delivering on its warnings."We had previously warned that the continuation of UAE aggression, siege, and occupation would pose risks to the economy and investment in it, and we affirm today that Operation Storm-3 exposed our ability and determination to implement what we have warned of,” he said.The official stressed that the US and Israel cannot protect the aggressors from retaliatory attacks.