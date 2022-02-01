0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 12:59

Canada's Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19, while calling out truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.

“I feel well and have no symptoms,” the 50-year-old premier told a news conference.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.

The 50-year-old leader, who is vaccinated and boosted, does not have severe symptoms and will continue working remotely

Trudeau urged Canadians to get jabbed, even as the capital Ottawa was hit by mass protests led by Canadian truckers opposed to vaccine mandates.
