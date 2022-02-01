0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 13:02

Bomb Threats Target US Historically Black Colleges

Story Code : 976670
Bomb Threats Target US Historically Black Colleges
At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning: Howard University in Washington, D.C., Delaware State University, Southern University in Louisiana, Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Bowie State University in Maryland and Albany State University in Georgia, Forbes reported.

No explosions were reported, and police haven’t appeared to find explosive devices on any of the campuses.

All universities that received bomb threats on Monday canceled classes except for Howard, which resumed normal campus operations after issuing an all-clear at 4:35 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

The Justice Department and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Forbes.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that our students and staff on campus are safe during this lockdown,” Dr. Ray Belton, president of Southern University, tweeted Monday. “Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this heinous threat.”

It’s not known whether Monday’s threats are connected to another series of bomb threats against HBCUs on January 4, targeting Howard University and eight other institutions that weren’t threatened again this week. No explosive devices were found in connection to the threats earlier this month, and authorities haven’t appeared to identify the source of those threats or arrest any suspects. Monday’s threats were widely condemned, with leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus saying, “We are deeply disturbed by the second round of bomb threats,” and calling for an investigation to be “a top priority for federal law enforcement.” 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022