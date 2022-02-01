Bomb Threats Target US Historically Black Colleges

Islam Times - For the second time this month, bomb threats were made against several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States.

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning: Howard University in Washington, D.C., Delaware State University, Southern University in Louisiana, Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Bowie State University in Maryland and Albany State University in Georgia, Forbes reported.No explosions were reported, and police haven’t appeared to find explosive devices on any of the campuses.All universities that received bomb threats on Monday canceled classes except for Howard, which resumed normal campus operations after issuing an all-clear at 4:35 a.m., according to the Washington Post.The Justice Department and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Forbes.“We are doing everything possible to ensure that our students and staff on campus are safe during this lockdown,” Dr. Ray Belton, president of Southern University, tweeted Monday. “Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this heinous threat.”It’s not known whether Monday’s threats are connected to another series of bomb threats against HBCUs on January 4, targeting Howard University and eight other institutions that weren’t threatened again this week. No explosive devices were found in connection to the threats earlier this month, and authorities haven’t appeared to identify the source of those threats or arrest any suspects. Monday’s threats were widely condemned, with leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus saying, “We are deeply disturbed by the second round of bomb threats,” and calling for an investigation to be “a top priority for federal law enforcement.”