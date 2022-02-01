0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 21:26

Israeli Postal Company Hacked

Story Code : 976744
Israeli Postal Company Hacked
A video footage appeared online showing that collection and distribution boxes of Israeli Postal Company that people use to transport their packages are being opened and closed on their own while a photo shows “Down with Israel” slogan on the display monitor of the mailboxes.
 
The footage was posted on Facebook by a user named Kobi Samboursky who calls himself the “Founder & Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners”.
 
In another post on twitter a user who appears to be working at the Israeli E-Post Company confirmed the hack, citing cyberattack investigators and saying that the move was an anti-Israel action.
 
“The classic case of a Shodan search resulting with access to PLC box in-the-wild. This time a @unitronics EPOST admin panel hacked remotely. Found a 100 in @shodanhq to begin with,” said Ido Naor, a Principal Security Researcher in Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team, blaming the hack on Shodan, a search engine that lets users search for various types of servers connected to the internet using a variety of filters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022