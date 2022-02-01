0
Pandemic in Iran: New Cases, Death Toll on Rise

The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 6,408,200 after the detection of 35,070 new cases since yesterday.
 
Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 1,740 patients have been admitted to the hospital, it added.
 
Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 1,703 coronavirus patients are being kept in the intensive care units because of more severe infection, the ministry said.
 
It further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 132,504, saying the disease has taken the lives of 50 patients over the past 24 hours.
 
At least 6,110,600 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, it said.
 
The ministry also said that over 60.83 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, over 54.18 million have received the second dosage, and more than 17.69 million have gotten the booster shots.
 
The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world is about to hit 379 million and the death toll exceeds 5.69 million.
