‘Israel’ Plotting to Detect Iranian Missiles via UAE Observation Platform

Islam Times - The Zionist analysts highlighted the importance of the improvement of the ties between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, considering that ‘Israel’ must take the advantage of the war on Yemen in order to secure more interests.

The Zionist circles highlighted the importance of selling UAE the detection and air defense systems in order to turn it to be an observation platform that detects the Iranian missiles.The Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said that Tel Aviv would be glad to cooperate with Abu Dhabi, while the Zionist analysts considered that the Emiratis are more open to improve the bilateral ties that the Israelis.Meanwhile, the Zionist circles continued highlighting the augmenting threat of the Yemeni power to ‘Israel’, considering that the ballistic missiles and drones can reach the occupation entity.The capital of the United Arab Emirates came under attack by Yemen’s revolutionaries in retaliation for Abu Dhabi’s ongoing aggression on the Arab impoverished country.Media outlets reported that several explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi early on Monday.Yemeni Armed Forces announced later on Monday that several sensitive targets were hit by local-made ballistic missiles (Zoulfikar), adding that drones (Sammad) hit other targets in Dibai. Monday’s attack comes hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched his first visit to the UAE, where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.