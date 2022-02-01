0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 22:05

‘Israel’ Plotting to Detect Iranian Missiles via UAE Observation Platform

Story Code : 976751
‘Israel’ Plotting to Detect Iranian Missiles via UAE Observation Platform
The Zionist circles highlighted the importance of selling UAE the detection and air defense systems in order to turn it to be an observation platform that detects the Iranian missiles.

The Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said that Tel Aviv would be glad to cooperate with Abu Dhabi, while the Zionist analysts considered that the Emiratis are more open to improve the bilateral ties that the Israelis.

Meanwhile, the Zionist circles continued highlighting the augmenting threat of the Yemeni power to ‘Israel’, considering that the ballistic missiles and drones can reach the occupation entity.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates came under attack by Yemen’s revolutionaries in retaliation for Abu Dhabi’s ongoing aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

Media outlets reported that several explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi early on Monday.

Yemeni Armed Forces announced later on Monday that several sensitive targets were hit by local-made ballistic missiles (Zoulfikar), adding that drones (Sammad) hit other targets in Dibai. Monday’s attack comes hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched his first visit to the UAE, where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022