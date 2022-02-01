US Military Helps UAE during Third Ansarullah Operation

Islam Times - The United States joined the United Arab Emirates [UAE] in efforts to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile as the Zionist regime’s President was visiting the country.

The military operation marks Yemeni resistance, Ansarullah’s, third of kind in January in retaliation to the UAE’s ongoing participation in the war and blockade against Yemen.The US military helped the UAE deter the "inbound missile threat," activating Patriot "missile batteries" along with "efforts by the armed forces of the UAE," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.In further details, US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he's been in contact with the UAE, and has ordered War Secretary Lloyd Austin "to do everything he can to communicate the support of the United States for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and throughout the Gulf region."Earlier operations ‘Hurricane Yemen 1’ and ‘Hurricane Yemen 2’, targeted several sensitive and important targets in the UAE, and the Saudi and Emirati depths respectively.Saudi Arabia and several of its allies have been attacking the Arab world’s already poorest nation since March 2015 in an unsuccessful bid to change its ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-aligned officials.The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.The Yemeni forces that feature the Yemeni army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country's complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.