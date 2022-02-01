0
Tuesday 1 February 2022 - 23:29

‘Israeli’ Air Force Opens Special Forces School

Story Code : 976760
‘Israeli’ Air Force Opens Special Forces School
“In the coming years, the corps will complete its force building, infrastructure, and weapons. Our Special Forces will be an elite force and will take part in every mission and operation,” Air Force Chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at the ceremony.

Commander of the school “Lt.-Col. D” was also present at the ceremony at the Tel Nof airbase in central ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

The school will see an improved level and quality of training, allow troops to refine their operational focus, and encourage them to solve problems in creative ways.

A statement by the ‘Israeli’ military Spokesperson's Unit said at the time that the wing “will function as a complementary and a unique component to IAF activities through special depth, routine, and emergency operations.”

The 7th Wing includes the air force’s ground units, Unit 669, the Shaldag commando unit, an intelligence unit, and the Forward Landing Unit.

Commander of the 7th Wing, “Col. A,” said the collaboration allows for “the opportunity to align” the education of all air force troops in a school that demonstrates the characteristics of the forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022