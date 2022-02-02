0
Wednesday 2 February 2022 - 01:01

More than 1,500 People Killed Since Coup in Myanmar: UN

Story Code : 976763
UN human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a UN briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday that at least 11,787 people were also unlawfully detained in Myanmar in that period.

"We have documented 1,500 people who have been killed, but this is in only in context of protests," Shamdasani said, adding that they included 200 "killed due to torture in military custody."

"This is for voicing their opposition to the military, whether in peaceful protests or through online activities even."

She also said that an unspecified number of people had been killed in the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and ethnic armed groups in various parts of the country over the past months. "This 1,500 does not include people who were killed due to the armed conflict... We do understand that they are in the thousands."

Separately, Tom Andrews, the UN rights expert on Myanmar, said on Tuesday that the ruling junta had killed civilians and waged a campaign of terror since last year's coup. Andrews accused the military of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The special UN rapporteur further said he had received many reports of mass killings, attacks on hospitals, and the bombing and burning of villages in recent months.

According to Andrews, the military is functioning as a criminal enterprise and committing murder, torture, abductions, and forced displacement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Andrews called for the tightening of sanctions against Myanmar's junta. "The international community must take strong, meaningful steps to cut the junta’s access to weapons, funds and legitimacy."

February 1 marks a year since the military seized control of Myanmar. Streets in some of the main cities were nearly deserted on Tuesday as anti-coup protesters called for a silent strike.

On the eve of the coup anniversary, the military authorities in Myanmar extended the state of emergency, which had been imposed for six months at the time of the coup.
